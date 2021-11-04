GOP pushback on employer vaccine mandate underway in states

By ANDREW DeMILLO and GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican governors, lawmakers and attorneys general already are forming a wall of opposition to President Joe Biden’s plan to require vaccinations or COVID-19 testing at all private employers of 100 workers or more. They have adopted laws to exempt employers in their state, promised lawsuits and in some cases are ensuring that workers who are fired for refusing a vaccine will have access to unemployment insurance. They question the constitutionality of the federal regulation, saying the federal workplace safety agency does not have the power to impose vaccine mandates.