Portugal’s president calls a snap election on Jan. 30

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s president has announced he is dissolving parliament and calling a snap election for Jan. 30, following the minority Socialist government’s defeat in a key vote on the country’s spending plans. Thursday’s announcement was widely expected. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa had previously said Portugal would go to the ballot box two years ahead of schedule if the government’s 2022 state budget proposal was rejected by parliament, which happened last week. The election comes at a sensitive time for the country of 10.3 million people, as it is poised to begin deploying some 45 billion euros ($52 billion) in aid from the European Union to help fire up the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.