Stocks open modestly higher, continuing gains for US indexes

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street Thursday, potentially setting the market up to set more record highs. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going. The benchmark index is coming off five straight gains. Technology stocks were among the biggest winners, while banks and health care companies lagged behind. Video game makers Take-Two Interactive and Electronic Arts each rose about 4% after reporting surprisingly strong results. Moderna sank 16.6% after cutting its forecast for how many vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year. Merck climbed 1.5% after British authorities approved its antiviral pill.