Stocks rise on Wall Street, continuing gains for US indexes

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks mostly rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, potentially setting the market up to notch more record highs. The S&P 500 was up 0.4%. The benchmark index is coming off five straight gains and a succession of record closes. The Nasdaq gained 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. Technology stocks were among the biggest winners. Video game makers Take-Two Interactive and Electronic Arts each rose after reporting surprisingly strong results. Moderna sank 16.6% after cutting its forecast for how many vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year. Merck climbed 1.6% after British authorities approved its antiviral pill.