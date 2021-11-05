Wall Street opens broadly higher after solid US jobs report

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening broadly higher Friday as traders welcome news of a rebound in hiring by U.S. employers last month. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrials and the Nasdaq were all up about 0.6%. Small-company stocks, which stand to benefit greatly from further gains in the economy, were up more than twice as much as the rest of the market. Expedia soared 15% after reporting earnings per share that were more than double what analysts were expecting. Peloton, the high-end exercise equipment maker that thrived during the pandemic, lost a third of its value after cutting its sales forecast.