Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

By CLARENCE ROY-MACAULAY and KRISTA LARSON

Associated Press

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Authorities say at least 98 people are dead and 30 others critically wounded after an oil tanker truck exploded near Sierra Leone’s capital. Large crowds had gathered to collect fuel that was leaking from the tanker after a collision with another vehicle. Video obtained by The Associated Press showed a giant fireball burning in the night sky following the explosion late Friday as some survivors with severe burns cried out in pain. Charred remains of the victims lay strewn at the scene, awaiting transport to mortuaries. President Julius Maada Bio was in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks. He deplored the “horrendous loss of life.”