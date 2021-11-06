`We are watching you:’ Marchers urge faster climate action

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Police helicopters were buzzing above Glasgow, Scotland, for a second day of protests outside the U.N. climate summit. Saturday’s march drew tens of thousands of people despite frequent bursts of rain. Activists are demanding that governments move faster to cut pollution from coal and petroleum that is damaging the climate and warming the Earth. Negotiators inside the conference venue are in a seventh day of talks. Marcher Daze Aghaji faulted the Glasgow summit for limiting the access of climate advocates and other non-officials to the talks. Climate protests were also held in other cities across Europe, including London, Paris, Dublin, Copenhagen, Zurich and Istanbul.