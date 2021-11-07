China’s exports stay strong, trade surplus tops $80 billion

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports remained strong in October, a positive sign for an economy trying to weather power shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks. The country’s customs agency said Sunday that exports totaled $300.2 billion, up 27.1% from a year ago. That was down from a 28.1% increase in September but still healthy. Imports came in at $215.7 billion, a 20.6% rise. The export and import figures are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall economic growth appears to be moderating. China’s economy has been buffeted by the government’s tough COVID-19-related restrictions and power shortages that have pushed down factory production.