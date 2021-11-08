All aboard: Austrian minister takes train to climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Unlike some of her European colleagues, Leonore Gewessler arrived at the U.N. climate conference with a clean conscience. Her 27-hour train journey spared Austria’s environment minister the criticism many VIPs faced for taking planes to a conference on cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The Green Party politician has pushed to revive Europe’s once-extensive night train network, which has been cut deeply due to competition from low-budget airlines. Gewessler said she spent part of her journey preparing for the climate talks in Scotland that are reaching their final phase this week.