Stocks inch up as Wall Street hovers around record levels

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and STAN CHOE

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are hovering around their record levels in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher, as of 3 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier drifting between a small loss and gain. It’s on pace to set an all-time high for the eighth straight day, which would tie its longest winning streak in four years, though most of the gains during this stretch have been only modest. Stocks of construction-related companies made some of the strongest gains after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Friday. Stocks have been broadly climbing over the last month as companies have reported stronger-than-expected profits.