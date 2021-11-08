Skip to Content
AP National Business
US stocks open modestly higher, continuing upward trend

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening higher again on Wall Street, continuing an upward trend that has pushed the S&P 500 to five straight weekly gains. The benchmark index was up 0.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.3%. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Tesla sank 4% after CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend. This week investors will get reports on inflation and earnings from Disney. Overseas markets were mixed. 

