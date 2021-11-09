Whistleblower gets $24M in Hyundai-Kia engine recall case

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency has paid more than $24 million to a whistleblower who reported that Hyundai and Kia moved too slowly to recall of over 1 million vehicles with engine problems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the award is the first it has paid to a whistleblower. It’s also the maximum percentage allowed by law of penalties paid by the automakers. In November of 2020, the agency announced that Hyundai and Kia would pay $137 million in fines and for safety improvements in an agreement to resolve the engine problems.