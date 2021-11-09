White House rushes with infrastructure fixes for US economy

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on infrastructure dollars to help fix the clogged ports and blanket the nation with internet access. But a series of initiatives rolled out on Tuesday show that the urgent pace might not be fast enough to address the immediate needs of an economy coping with a supply chain squeeze and a shift to remote work. There is $65 billion for internet access, though Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says the goal is to get the plan right rather than rush through it. The administration also is rolling out plans to identify and pay for possible upgrades to U.S. ports within the next 90 days. Yet the fixes will help in the longer term. Biden will highlight the administration’s efforts by visiting Baltimore’s port on Wednesday.