Biden: Infrastructure bill will ease economy woes, just wait

By JOSH BOAK and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — President Joe Biden is touting his $1 trillion infrastructure plan at the Port of Baltimore as an eventual fix for the nation’s inflation and supply chain woes — if Americans just have the patience to wait for the construction to begin. The president toured the port Wednesday at the start of what is likely to be a national tour to showcase his signature legislation. The bill cleared Congress last week and he will sign it next Monday. He declared that the spending would improve transportation of products and supplies from overseas and within the U.S. —an important promise as Americans are coping with the highest annual inflation rate since 1990.