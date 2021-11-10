Electric truck maker Rivian, backed by Amazon, goes public

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Shares in Rivian Automotive are set to trade publicly Wednesday, and the world should get a better idea of just how excited investors are about the electric vehicle market. Rivian, the EV startup backed by Amazon and Ford, hopes to raise about $12 billion. Rivian said it will use the money to ramp up production of its trucks, vans and SUVs. It’s the latest in what’s becoming a long line of companies trying to carve out some of Tesla’s dominant market share. With shares priced at $78 each, it would give Rivian a market value of $66.5 billion.