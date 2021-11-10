Stocks open lower on Wall Street, led by weakness in tech

The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street Wednesday, pulled down by losses in big technology companies. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in the early going and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%. Chipmakers Nvidia and AMD each fell more than 3%. Investors were discouraged to see a reading on inflation that came in hotter than expected, and Treasury yields rose as a result. Consumer prices rose 6.2% in October over a year ago, the highest inflation rate since 1990. DoorDash soared 16% after reporting suprisingly strong results. Disney reports after the closing bell. Overseas markets were mixed.