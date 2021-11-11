Asian shares open higher after modest gains on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shares are mostly higher in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks managed to close mostly higher. Stocks advanced in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney in early trading. The S&P 500 is still on track for its first weekly loss in six weeks after eking out a gain of under 0.1%, while gains in technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.5%. The mixed showing came a day after a surge in inflation tripped up major indexes. Disney sank 7.1% in heavy trading after reporting slower subscriber gains for its streaming channel. Beyond Meat dropped 13.3% after reporting a much wider loss than analysts were expecting. Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.