Leaders in Paris call for protecting children online

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Internet giants, including social media apps Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat, joined some world leaders to issue a global call to better protect children online at a Paris summit on Thursday. The call, initiated by France and the U.N. child protection agency, acknowledges that “in the digital environment, children can come across harmful and violent content and manipulation of information.” The text also listed “threats amplified by technology” including cyber bullying, sexual abuse, prostitution, human trafficking, sexual and gender-based violence or violent online radicalization. About 30 heads of state and government and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were participating in the Paris Peace Forum that opened Thursday.