Stocks open higher on Wall Street, led by gains in Big Tech

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday a day after a surge in inflation knocked the market lower. Big tech companies had some of the strongest gains in the early going. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.2%, entirely due to a steep drop in Disney. The entertainment conglomerate sank 8% after reporting a slowdown in subscriber gains at its streaming channel. Beyond Meat dropped 15.6% after reporting a much wider loss than analysts were expecting. Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.