UK economic growth held back by supply chain problems

LONDON (AP) — The British economy slowed down during the third quarter of the year as widespread supply chain problems hobbled the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that the economy grew by 1.3% between July and September from the previous three-month period. The health sector and housing market were particularly buoyant. The increase was slightly below market expectations and lower than the second quarter’s 5.5% boost. The result means the British economy remains 2.1% below where it was before the pandemic struck in March 2020. Last week, the Bank of England said the economy wouldn’t gain back the output lost during the pandemic until the first part of next year.