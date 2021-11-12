Johnson & Johnson to split into 2 companies

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN and TOM MURPHY

The Associated Press

Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, separating the division that sells Band-Aids and Listerine, from its medical device and prescription drug business. The company said Friday that the division selling prescription drugs and medical devices will keep Johnson & Johnson as its name. The new consumer health company will house brands including Neutrogena, Aveeno, Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson’s, and Band-Aid. A name was not disclosed for the new company. Details are sparse, but the company expect the split to occur in the next two years.