Out of time: Climate talks go past deadline over coal, cash

By FRANK JORDANS and SETH BORENSTEIN

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Going into overtime, negotiators at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow are still trying to find common ground on phasing out coal, when nations need to update their emission-cutting pledges and, especially, on money. Talks are at a “bit of a stalemate,” and the United States, with support from the European Union, is holding back talks, said Lee White, the Gabonese minister for forests and climate change. No agreement was ready by Friday’s 6 p.m. local time scheduled end of the conference. And sometimes that helps diplomats get in a more deal-making mood.