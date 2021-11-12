Stocks close higher, but still mark first losing week in six

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street on Friday, but still marked their first weekly loss in six weeks. Technology and communications companies led the modest gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1%. Johnson & Johnson gained ground on news that health care giant will split up. Spectrum Brands, owner of Cutter bug spray and George Foreman grills, soared after reporting strong quarterly earnings. Bond yields rose. Banks and energy stocks lagged the rest of the market. Energy prices ended lower.