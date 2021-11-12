Stocks open higher on Wall Street; head for loss on the week

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday led by the information technology and healthcare sectors. Johnson & Johnson shares are rising on news it’s splitting its Band-Aids and Listerine business from its medical device and prescription drug business. The S&P 500 is up less than 0.1%, and is on track to end with its first weekly loss since early October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq are rising Friday, but also headed for losses on the week. Spectrum Brands, owner of Cutter bug spray and George Foreman grills, soared to a more than three-year high after reporting strong quarterly earnings.