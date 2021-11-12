Stocks rise on Wall Street, but on track for weekly losses

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, but remain on track for weekly losses. Technology and communications companies led the modest gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 0.9%. Every major index is on track to end with their first weekly loss in six weeks. Health care giant Johnson & Johnson gained ground on news it’s splitting its key businesses. Spectrum Brands, owner of Cutter bug spray and George Foreman grills, soared after reporting strong quarterly earnings. Bond yields remained stable.