UK, EU keep talking but stay far apart in Brexit trade feud

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and the European Union have inched away from a diplomatic cliff edge but remain miles apart in a post-Brexit spat that risks escalating into a cross-Channel trade war. Chief negotiators David Frost for Britain and Maros Sefcovic for the EU failed to make much progress at meeting Friday, but agreed to keep talking. Sefcovic said “we need to make serious headway in the course of next week” to bridge gaps over Northern Ireland trade. Talks have dragged on for almost a month, with EU officials increasingly concerned that Britain plans to suspend parts of the legally binding divorce agreement between the two sides. That would trigger EU retaliation and could spiral into a trade war.