Climate consensus appears near; India objects to coal plans

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Countries participating in United Nations talks to curb global warming appear to be nearing a consensus, but an objection from India emerged as the latest stumbling block. A rich-poor divide widened at the U.N. summit in Glasgow, Scotland in recent days, with developing nations complaining about not being heard. So negotiators applauded on Saturday when the representative from Guinea, speaking for 77 poorer nations and China, said his group could live with the latest proposals. But India’s environment minister argued argued against a provision on phasing out coal-fired power plans, saying that developing countries were “entitled to the responsible use of fossil fuels.” It was unclear whether India would try to stop a potential deal.