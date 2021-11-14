Dubai airport CEO: More passengers, but years to recover

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, has handled 20% more passenger traffic in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year. The airport’s chief executive said Monday that signals cautious optimism for the ravaged aviation industry even as a full recovery remains years off. The airport, which saw 86.4 million people squeeze through before the coronavirus hit in 2019, has so far welcomed just 20.7 million this year, up until October. But CEO Paul Griffiths said the figure still represents a sharp turn in fortunes for the crucial east-west transit hub that was clobbered by the pandemic last year.