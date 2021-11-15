Airbus gets order for 111 planes from Air Lease Corporation

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus has announced it’s received an order from the Air Lease Corporation for 111 new aircraft, including 25 A220-330s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321 XLRs, four A330neos and seven A350Fs. Monday’s announcement marks the second sale in as many days for the European plane maker, which on the first day of the Dubai Air Show announced the sale of 255 new aircraft to Indigo Partners’ various low cost carriers — a deal valued at some $30 billion, based on the pre-pandemic price list. The Dubai Air Show typically sees a stream of order and product announcements over its five days.