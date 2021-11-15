Airbus strikes 2nd major aircraft deal of Dubai Air Show

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus has clinched a major deal valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to the Air Lease Corporation, its second blockbuster order at the Dubai Air Show. It made the announcement on Monday, saying it has received an order from the Air Lease Corporation for 111 new aircraft. They include 25 A220-330s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321 XLRs, four A330neos and seven A350Fs. The Dubai Air Show pits Airbus and Boeing, two major manufacturers, against each other in the crucial Mideast market filled with long-haul carriers connecting East and West. The show sees a stream of order and product announcements over its five days.