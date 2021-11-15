Stocks edge higher on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks edged mostly higher on Wall Street Monday as the market comes off its first weekly loss in six weeks. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq fell 0.1%. Banks and communications companies rose, while crude oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.60%. Several big retailers will report their latest quarterly results this week, including Home Depot and Walmart on Tuesday and Target on Wednesday. The Commerce Department will release its retail sales report for October on Tuesday.