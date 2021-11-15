Stocks open higher on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings

The Associated Press

Stocks are climbing modestly higher on Wall Street early Monday, getting the week off to an encouraging start following its first weekly loss in six weeks. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were each up 0.3%. Crude oil prices were lower and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.60%. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mostly higher. Several big retailers will report their latest quarterly results this week, including Home Depot and Walmart on Tuesday and Target on Wednesday.