Stocks wobble on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings

Stocks wobbled on Wall Street Monday as the market comes off its first weekly loss in six weeks. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Banks and other financial companies rose, while technology stocks fell and countered gains elsewhere in the market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.62%. Several big retailers will report their latest quarterly results this week, including Home Depot and Walmart on Tuesday and Target on Wednesday. The Commerce Department will release its retail sales report for October on Tuesday.