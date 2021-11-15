Skip to Content
US stock indexes end wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer

Major indexes ended a wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street as the market comes off its first weekly loss in six weeks. The S&P 500 ended little changed and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged barely higher. The Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.63%. Trading was choppy as investors hold back ahead of earnings reports later this week from several big retailers including Home Depot and Walmart on Tuesday and Target on Wednesday. 

