Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike

By AAMER MADHANI and TOM KRISHER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking to highlight billions of dollars in his big new infrastructure deal to pay for the installation of electric vehicle chargers across the country. It’s an investment he says will go a long way in curbing planet-warming carbon emissions while creating good-paying jobs. Biden is visiting a GM plant in Detroit on Wednesday afternoon to promote the $7.5 billion in the legislation for electric vehicle chargers. Republican lawmakers are criticizing Biden for being preoccupied with electric vehicle technology when Americans are contending with a spike in gasoline and natural gas prices.