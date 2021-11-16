Strong sales, profit for Walmart on cusp of holiday season

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart raised its outlook for the year after another surprisingly strong quarter as the largest retailer in the world flexed its scale to deal with rising costs and a snarled global supply chain. Walmart rerouted goods to less congested ports, even chartered its own vessels, and said Tuesday that its inventory levels actually rose 11.5% from the same period last year. It boosted market share gains as a result, particularly with groceries, as it drew in more Americans stung by prices that are rising everywhere. Food sales rose nearly 10% during the quarter.