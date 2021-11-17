Simple steps toward reducing waste this holiday season

By KATHERINE ROTH

Associated Press

With concern about climate change growing, this holiday season is a chance to try celebrating in more planet-friendly ways. Simple changes to the way we gift wrap, send cards, decorate and entertain can cut out a lot of waste. And often save money in the process. For instance, when gift wrapping go with recyclable paper or reusable bags, scarves or pretty cloths. For cards, avoid anything with glitter and foil, which aren’t recyclable. When decorating, too, think about using natural or reusable materials. Experts say real Christmas trees are a more sustainable choice than artificial trees. And when you’re entertaining, ditch the plastic plates for real or compostable ones.