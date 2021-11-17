Stocks fall as market turns choppy amid inflation concerns

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks are moving lower on Wall Street as the market takes a choppy turn amid inflation concerns. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% and slid further below the record high it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Visa sank 5.4% after Amazon said it would no longer accept Visa cards issued in the U.K. in a dispute over fees. Mastercard also fell 4.1%. Several big retailers were moving after reporting their latest quarterly results. TJX Cos. jumped 9.3% after reporting earnings and sales that came in ahead of analysts’ estimates.