Stocks open lower on Wall Street, pulling back from records

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, pulling the S&P 500 further below the record high it set last week. The benchmark index was down 0.2% in the early going Wednesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were each down about 0.1%. Visa sank 5% after Amazon said it would no longer accept Visa cards issued in the U.K. in a dispute over fees. Mastercard also fell 4%. Several big retailers were moving after reporting their latest quarterly results. TJX Cos. jumped 9.5% after reporting earnings and sales that came in ahead of analysts’ estimates.