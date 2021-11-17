Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:34 AM

UK inflation surges to highest rate in nearly a decade

LONDON (AP) — U.K. inflation surged to the highest level in nearly a decade in October as energy costs soared and prices rebounded after sharp declines during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to government statistics released Wednesday. The Office for National Statistics said consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.2% in the 12 months through October, from 3.1% the previous month. The bigger-than- expected increase pushed inflation to the highest level since November 2011. Gas and electricity prices for millions of households jumped by 12% in October after U.K. regulators increased the retail price cap to reflect soaring wholesale energy costs. Higher prices for used cars, fuel, restaurant meals and hotel rooms also drove inflation.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content