Biden, Trudeau to discuss electric vehicle dispute at summit

By AAMER MADHANI, ROB GILLIES, and MARIA VERZA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has kicked off the North American Leaders Summit with upbeat one-on-one meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Biden called the U.S. relationship with Canada one of the easiest in the early going of his presidency. And Lopez Obrador noted with approval that Biden said Mexico would never be referred to as “the backyard of the United States.” But Biden and Trudeau also discussed on Thursday their nations’ differences over proposed electric vehicle tax incentives in Biden’s massive social services and climate bill.