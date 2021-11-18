House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided House is moving toward passage of Democrats’ expansive social and environment bill. New cost estimates from Congress’ top fiscal analyst suggest that moderate lawmakers’ worries about spending and deficits will be calmed, giving the bill the votes it needs for passage. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is telling lawmakers that the chamber will soon begin final debate on the sprawling legislation. That would put the House on the doorstep of finally approving the package. The measure is a top priority for President Joe Biden. It would bolster child care assistance, create free preschool, curb seniors’ prescription drug costs and combat climate change.