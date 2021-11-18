Macy’s stocks its shelves and swings to third quarter profit

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s swung to a profit in the third quarter and sales surged 36% as shoppers begin to buy dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the shopping list last year when the pandemic struck. Macy’s joins a slew of other retailers posting strong sales as they overcome surging costs and snarled supply chains ahead of the holiday shopping season. The department earned $239 million, or 76 cents per share, for the three-month period ended Oct. 30. Adjusted earnings was $1.23 per share, easily topping Wall Street per-share projections of 31 cents. The company lost $91 million last year during the same period.