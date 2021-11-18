Rising prices threaten profit margins at food companies

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

A wide range of companies could feel a tighter squeeze on their profits from rising food prices if inflation keeps running hot. Grocery stores, restaurants and food producers have been able to pass along much of the impact from inflation to consumers, who have so far eaten most of the increase. Still, analysts are growing more concerned that margins could start to feel the pinch as companies absorb more of the persistently rising costs and consumers possibly change shopping habits to adapt.