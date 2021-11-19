House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory. It’s approved his far-reaching, roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill. It happened Friday after Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters. The House vote was 220-213, as every Democrat but one backed the package, over unanimous Republican opposition. The measure now heads to the Senate, where changes are certain and disputes between cost-conscious moderates and progressives who seek bold policy changes will flare renew. For now, Democrats are happy to declare victory amid a dispiriting period that’s seen tumbling Biden poll numbers and economic setbacks.