Stocks open mostly lower, but tech companies edge higher

The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street Friday, though gains for some big technology companies are sending the Nasdaq a bit higher. The S&P 500 was down less than 0.1%, a day after setting another record higher. The Nasdaq, which also set a record high a day earlier, was up 0.4%. Moderna jumped 8.8% and Pfizer added 2% after the Food and Drug Administration opened up coronavirus booster shots from the two companies to all adults. TurboTax maker Intuit jumped more than 10% after reporting results that easily beat analysts’ estimates. Crude oil prices fell.