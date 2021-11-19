Stocks wobble as Wall Street heads for a mixed weekly finish

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday and major indexes were on track for a mixed finish to a choppy week. The S&P 500 edged down 0.1%, a day after setting another record high. It’s still on track for a weekly gain. The Nasdaq, which also set a record high a day earlier, was up 0.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%. TurboTax maker Intuit jumped 9.4% after raising its profit forecast. Moderna jumped 4.6% and Pfizer fell 0.9% after the Food and Drug Administration opened up coronavirus booster shots from the two companies to all adults.