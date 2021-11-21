Bulgarians vote for president in runoff election

By VESELIN TOSHKOV

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians are at the polls to choose a new president in a hotly contested runoff amid a COVID-19 surge and a political crisis that has gripped the European Union’s poorest country. The choice is between incumbent Rumen Radev and Sofia University rector Anastas Gerdzhikov. Both are age 58. Radev is going into the runoff as the favorite after winning 49.5 % of the votes in the first round on Nov. 14. That is well ahead of Gerdzhikov who won 22.8%.