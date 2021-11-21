Dems confident on methane fee as budget bill moves to Senate

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge social and environmental policy bill passed by House Democrats includes a plan to impose a fee on emissions of methane. The powerful pollutant leaks from oil and gas wells and contributes to global warming. As the measure moves to the Senate, attention again will focus on West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. The centrist Democrat has already forced his party to abandon one of its biggest climate proposals and has expressed skepticism about the methane fee. Manchin says he wants to make sure the fee won’t just “punish” energy companies. Other Democrats say they are confident the fee will be retained in the Senate.