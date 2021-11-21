France vows to keep battling in fishing dispute with UK

PARIS (AP) — France’s minister of the sea has vowed to “continue the fight” in the country’s dispute with Britain over fishing rights. Annick Girardin met with fishermen in northern France on Sunday. She told reporters “we fight every day for these ships, for these licenses and we will not give up.” Girardin denounced the British interpretation of post-Brexit rules over fishing rights as “inadmissible.” Before Brexit, French fishermen could fish deep inside British waters. Now they need to be granted a special license from Britain or Jersey and Guernsey to fish in certain areas. French boats have recieved 961 licenses, but still want 150 more. Girardin said France has set a deadline for the talks, led by the European Union, to end in December.